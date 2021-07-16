SC Lottery
Bishop England girls soccer coach Dave Snyder retires

By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Bishop England girls soccer coach Dave Snyder is retiring after 19 seasons and 10 state championships the school announced on Friday morning.

Snyder has been with the school since 1993 when he was an assistant on the boys team before moving to the girls squad.

The Bishops won a state title in each of his first seven seasons as head coach from 2003 through 2009. He would add three more titles with wins in 2016 and then going back to back in 2018 and 2019.

Snyder was also named the state coach of the year in 2019 by the SCACA and was named the Region coach of the year nine times in his career.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

