SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston makes ‘Top 20 Cities for First-Time Homebuyers’ list

SmartAsset analysts say they have judged 163 of the largest U.S. cities using 12 different...
SmartAsset analysts say they have judged 163 of the largest U.S. cities using 12 different metrics and found Charleston to be the 20th most desirable city for first-time home buyers.(Live 5)
By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Given the increasing number of obstacles first-time homebuyers face analysts say they have taken a closer look at the best cities for purchasing a first home.

SmartAsset analysts say they have judged 163 of the largest U.S. cities using 12 different metrics and found Charleston to be the 20th most desirable city for first-time home buyers.

Those 12 metrics were across four major categories including: home market favorability, affordability, livability and employment.

While first-time homebuyers have historically made up about 40% of all homebuyers nationwide, SmartAsset says that figure has dropped throughout the past decade.

Most recently, analysts say the share of first-time homebuyers fell two percentage points from 33% in 2019 to 31% in 2020. They say many researchers attributed the drop to tightening inventory and rising prices.

More about the rankings and the full report, including the methodology and key findings, can be found on SmartAsset’s website.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews have responded to a fire involving three Mount Pleasant businesses early...
Fire destroys Jean’s Bridal, 2 other Mt. Pleasant businesses
A man was photographed damaging the air conditioning units at Restoration Church and stealing...
Police trying to identify man photographed stealing copper from Hanahan church
An overnight fire on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard destroyed three Mount Pleasant businesses,...
Brides-to-be back to square one after dresses destroyed in overnight fire in Mt. Pleasant
The FBI says this man was shown in a video with a child victim in an ongoing sexual...
Tips lead to identity of man in child sexual exploitation case, FBI says
CCPL will help serve underprivileged children this summer.
Charleston Co. library closes branch following employee’s positive COVID test

Latest News

Known for its double-diamonds design, the iconic Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge has been the site of...
Friday marks 16th anniversary of Ravenel Bridge opening
The victim told Charleston County deputies he was driving in the Hollywood area when someone in...
Man shot while driving through Hollywood area, deputies say
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Friday marks 16th anniversary of Ravenel Bridge opening
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Man shot while driving through Hollywood area, deputies say