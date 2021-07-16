SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dennis Murphy, co-founder of pro sports leagues, dies at 94

Dennis Murphy, a sports entrepreneur who co-founded professional leagues in basketball, hockey,...
Dennis Murphy, a sports entrepreneur who co-founded professional leagues in basketball, hockey, tennis and roller hockey, has died at age 94.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:20 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dennis Murphy, a sports entrepreneur who co-founded professional leagues in basketball, hockey, tennis and roller hockey, has died at age 94.

His son, Dennis Murphy Jr., said Murphy died Thursday in the Orange County city of Placentia, California.

He co-founded the American Basketball Association, World Hockey Association, World Team Tennis and Roller Hockey International.

Each of the leagues used ground-breaking marketing and promotional tactics, new rules and a style of play that forced the evolution of already established rival leagues.

Murphy co-produced the 1973 “Battle of the Sexes” tennis match between Bobby Riggs and Billie Jean King.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews have responded to a fire involving three Mount Pleasant businesses early...
Fire destroys Jean’s Bridal, 2 other Mt. Pleasant businesses
A man was photographed damaging the air conditioning units at Restoration Church and stealing...
Police trying to identify man photographed stealing copper from Hanahan church
An overnight fire on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard destroyed three Mount Pleasant businesses,...
Brides-to-be back to square one after dresses destroyed in overnight fire in Mt. Pleasant
The FBI says this man was shown in a video with a child victim in an ongoing sexual...
Tips lead to identity of man in child sexual exploitation case, FBI says
CCPL will help serve underprivileged children this summer.
Charleston Co. library closes branch following employee’s positive COVID test

Latest News

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi hugs California Democratic Party Chairman John Burton during...
2 charged with plotting to blow up Democratic headquarters
A baby hippo was born at Disney's Animal Kingdom on Monday.
Baby hippo born at Disney's Animal Kingdom on Monday
A baby gorilla was born at Disney's Animal Kingdom on Tuesday.
Baby gorilla born at Disney's Animal Kingdom on Tuesday
Excessive heat, extreme drought, wildfires and heavy storms plague the country.
Flash flooding sweeps Arizona; 1 rafter dead in Grand Canyon