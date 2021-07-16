SC Lottery
Dorchester animal shelter exceeding capacity

By Danielle Seat
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester’s County’s animal shelter, Dorchester Paws, is over capacity with hundreds of animals up for adoption.

Dorchester Paws Animal Services Manager April Howard says they are caring for about 200 cats and kittens right now. With this many animals, she says it leaves them with no other choice than to keep them together in cubbies.

Howard says they are taking in 20 to 30 new cats and kittens every day.

Not only does Dorchester Paws want to provide these animals with a better quality of life, but diseases can also spread rapidly when the kittens are living so close together, as they do in the shelter.

Howard says more foster homes would help them immensely.

As someone who spends most days at the shelter, Howard says it starts to take a toll on her as a person seeing so many animals without a home.

“Compassion fatigue often sets in where they’re tired, but they have such a big heart and so much compassion for what they’re doing,” Howard said. “It just wears them down to see them sitting here for so long.”

To facilitate adoptions Dorchester Paws says they are doing a special promotion: Donate to Adopt.

People who want to adopt can come in, donate any amount of money, and take home a new furry family member.

The shelter says all of their animals will be spayed or neutered and microchipped.

