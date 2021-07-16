SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: All lanes closed on Hwy. 78 after crash involving overturned dump truck

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County officials say a crash in Ridgeville has blocked all lanes of Highway 78.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a dump truck overturned after colliding with two vehicles on Highway 78 near Delee Circle at 3:49 p.m.

The other vehicles involved in the crash were a Dodge Dart and a Suzuki Foranza, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

The crash does involve injuries, but authorities have not provided further details.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol provided information on a detour because of the crash.

Drivers headed from Summerville should take Highway 78 to Highway 178, then turn onto Schoolhouse Road and get back onto Highway 78.

Drivers headed from St. George should take Highway 78 to Schoolhouse Road, then turn onto Highway 178 and then back onto Highway 78.

Drivers in the area are urged to use caution.

