Friday marks 16th anniversary of Ravenel Bridge opening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The iconic Arthur Ravenel Bridge, which connects downtown Charleston to Mount Pleasant, opened 16 years ago Friday.

The bridge replaced two functionally obsolete bridges, the John P. Grace Memorial and the Silas N. Pearman Bridges, along U.S. 17 over the Cooper River.

The United States Department of Transportation says the Ravenel Bridge increased roadway capacity, improved safety, reduced the frequency and cost of major bridge maintenance and increased the navigational clearances to accommodate ships in the river. With the increased vertical and horizontal clearances, modern cargo vessels could pass to the Port of Charleston.

Dignitaries cut a ribbon to officially open the Ravenel Bridge on July 16, 2005. (Live 5/File)

The project cost approximately $632 million and represented the largest contract in the history of the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Approximately 80,000 people cross the bridge daily.

Engineering firm HDR said that at the time it opened to the public, the Ravenel Bridge was the longest cable-stayed bridge of its time in North America and the tallest structure in the state.

Known for its double-diamonds design, the cable-stayed bridge has been the site of marriage proposals, marches to show solidarity and the annual Cooper River Bridge Run, in which tens of thousands of runners compete in a 5K from Mount Pleasant into downtown Charleston.

The Bridge Run’s slogan, “Get Over It,” refers to the 2.5-mile-long bridge itself.

The Arthur Ravenel Bridge replaced two older bridges, The John P. Grace Memorial Bridge and the Silas N. Pearman Bridge. (Live 5/File)

The bridge was named for Arthur Ravenel Jr., a now-retired Republican state senator who spearheaded the effort to secure the funds for the bridge’s construction, a marker at the base of the bridge states.

Ravenel himself served in the state House of Representatives as a Democrat from 1953 to 1958. After switching to the Republican party, he was elected to the state in 1980 and served until 1983.

He was elected to the United States House of Representatives in 1987 where he served as the First District Congressman until 1994.

He returned to the South Carolina Senate from 1997 until 2004.

