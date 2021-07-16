SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

J.W. Myers named AD at Pinewood Prep

Pinewood Prep head football coach J.W. Myers was named the schools Athletics Director on Friday
Pinewood Prep head football coach J.W. Myers was named the schools Athletics Director on Friday(Pinewood Prep Athletics)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Pinewood Prep announced on Friday that head football coach J.W. Myers is also taking over as the school’s new Athletic Director.

Myers has been with Pinewood since 2017 when he started as an assistant coach on the football team. He was elevated to head coach before the 2020 season.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to Dr. Daniel Seiden and board chairman, David McConnell, for their belief and confidence in me to lead our athletic department,” Myers said in a statement. “During my time at Pinewood, it has been very clear that this school is poised for tremendous growth and success over the next few years. I look forward to working with our student athletes, our strong group of coaches, our Pinewood family and the local community as we move forward in becoming one of the best programs in SCISA. I feel extremely humbled and blessed to be given this opportunity to continue the advancement of our athletic department.”

“Coach Myers’ energy and enthusiasm is palpable.” Dr. Seiden said. “He sets the highest standards of excellence for Pinewood’s student-athletes and coaches, while never forgetting the transformative effect that participation in sports has in a young person’s life. The Pinewood community is excited to elevate all facets of our athletic program and J.W. Myers is the right leader for our future growth and competitive edge.”

Myers was a four year starter at Charleston Southern on the football squad in college and was also an All-Big South selection in 2009.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews have responded to a fire involving three Mount Pleasant businesses early...
Fire destroys Jean’s Bridal, 2 other Mt. Pleasant businesses
A man was photographed damaging the air conditioning units at Restoration Church and stealing...
Police trying to identify man photographed stealing copper from Hanahan church
An overnight fire on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard destroyed three Mount Pleasant businesses,...
Brides-to-be back to square one after dresses destroyed in overnight fire in Mt. Pleasant
The victim told Charleston County deputies he was driving in the Hollywood area when someone in...
Man shot while driving through Hollywood area, deputies say
The FBI says this man was shown in a video with a child victim in an ongoing sexual...
Tips lead to identity of man in child sexual exploitation case, FBI says

Latest News

Bishop England head girls soccer coach Dave Snyder has retired after winning 10 state...
Bishop England girls soccer coach Dave Snyder retires
SANDWICH, ENGLAND - JULY 16: Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa plays his second shot on the 8th...
Oosthuizen sets 36-hole Open record, stellar cast behind him
The RiverDogs won their 4th in a row with a 1-run win over Augusta on Thursday
VIDEO: RiverDogs beat Augusta for 4th win in a row
(Source: Pixabay)
Oosthuizen, Spieth lead way as normalcy returns to Open