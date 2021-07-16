J.W. Myers named AD at Pinewood Prep

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Pinewood Prep announced on Friday that head football coach J.W. Myers is also taking over as the school’s new Athletic Director.

Myers has been with Pinewood since 2017 when he started as an assistant coach on the football team. He was elevated to head coach before the 2020 season.

“I would like to express my deepest gratitude to Dr. Daniel Seiden and board chairman, David McConnell, for their belief and confidence in me to lead our athletic department,” Myers said in a statement. “During my time at Pinewood, it has been very clear that this school is poised for tremendous growth and success over the next few years. I look forward to working with our student athletes, our strong group of coaches, our Pinewood family and the local community as we move forward in becoming one of the best programs in SCISA. I feel extremely humbled and blessed to be given this opportunity to continue the advancement of our athletic department.”

“Coach Myers’ energy and enthusiasm is palpable.” Dr. Seiden said. “He sets the highest standards of excellence for Pinewood’s student-athletes and coaches, while never forgetting the transformative effect that participation in sports has in a young person’s life. The Pinewood community is excited to elevate all facets of our athletic program and J.W. Myers is the right leader for our future growth and competitive edge.”

Myers was a four year starter at Charleston Southern on the football squad in college and was also an All-Big South selection in 2009.

