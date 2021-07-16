SC Lottery
Lowcountry leaders, museum honored with Governor’s Awards in the Humanities

Award recognizes outstanding achievement in research and teaching relevant to culture in South Carolina.
By Ann McGill
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some familiar faces and places are receiving statewide recognition for their efforts to unite people through history and culture.

They are among the 2021 Governor’s Awards in the Humanities recipients.

Michael Allen is a retired National Park Ranger who lives in Mount Pleasant. He grew up in Kingstree. Live 5 has sought out Allen on many occasions to provide historical facts and little known tidbits about the Gullah Geechee culture in the Lowcountry.

College Of Charleston professor Simon Lewis is also among the recipients. He has taught African and Third World Literature at the college since 1996.

College Of Charleston professor Simon Lewis is also among the recipients.(College of Charleston)

Established in 1991, the Governor’s Awards in the Humanities recognize outstanding achievement in humanities research, teaching, and scholarship; institutional and individual participation in helping communities in South Carolina better understand our cultural heritage or ideas and issues related to the humanities; excellence defining South Carolina’s cultural life to the nation or world; and exemplary support for public humanities programs.

The Fresh Voices in the Humanities Awards recognize individuals who are working in unique and innovative ways to use culture and history to bring people together, but whose efforts may have gone relatively unnoticed beyond their own community.

South Carolina Humanities will host the 2021 Governor’s Awards in the Humanities Luncheon and Award Ceremony on Thursday, October 21 in Columbia, South Carolina. Table sponsorships are available, as well as individual tickets. To reserve one or more tables or to purchase individual tickets,

Click here to see highlights about all of the winners and their contributions to South Carolina culture.

