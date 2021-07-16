SC Lottery
Man shot while driving through Hollywood area, deputies say

The victim told Charleston County deputies he was driving in the Hollywood area when someone in another vehicle fired at him, striking him in the torso.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Thursday night that injured a man while he was driving.

Deputies say they responded to an area hospital at approximately 9:45 p.m. to investigate a report of a shooting victim, Capt. Roger Antonio said.

The victim told deputies he was driving in the Hollywood area when someone in a vehicle fired a shot at his vehicle. The bullet struck him in torso, Antonio said.

Deputies later found the victim’s vehicle in a mobile home park in the 5300 block of Savannah Highway.

Antonio said the man’s wound was not life-threatening, but said the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

