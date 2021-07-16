Man shot while driving through Hollywood area, deputies say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Thursday night that injured a man while he was driving.

Deputies say they responded to an area hospital at approximately 9:45 p.m. to investigate a report of a shooting victim, Capt. Roger Antonio said.

The victim told deputies he was driving in the Hollywood area when someone in a vehicle fired a shot at his vehicle. The bullet struck him in torso, Antonio said.

Deputies later found the victim’s vehicle in a mobile home park in the 5300 block of Savannah Highway.

Antonio said the man’s wound was not life-threatening, but said the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

