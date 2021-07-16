SC Lottery
Nikki Haley endorses Sen. Tim Scott in his re-election bid

Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during the Iowa Republican Party's...
Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during the Iowa Republican Party's Lincoln Dinner, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in West Des Moines, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (WCSC) - Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley has endorsed Sen. Tim Scott in his re-election campaign to the U.S. Senate.

Haley, who served as governor of South Carolina from 2011 until 2017, released a video on her Twitter page praising Scott’s service in the Senate.

She said in the video that she told the people of South Carolina years ago that she did not think Tim Scott would ever disappoint them.

“Not only has he not disappointed us, he continues to show us what the American dream is,” she said. “He has fought for the people of South Carolina. he has fought for the people of America. He continues to be true to himself and he continues to make us proud.”

In a statement released by the Stand for America political action committee that Haley founded, she said praised Scott’s efforts on opportunity zones to police reform that supports law enforcement, adding Scott is “making sure everyone has access to the American dream.”

Scott, whom Haley appointed to the Senate in 2013, launched his re-election bid last month.

Scott told supporters in June he thinks South Carolina is the poster child of progress when it comes to race relations. He is the Senate chamber’s only black Republican.

Scott has said the 2022 Senate race would be his last. He has been mentioned a future candidate for his party’s presidential nomination.

Two Democrats, State Rep. Krystle Matthews and Angela Geter from Spartanburg, have announced plans to challenge Scott in the 2022 election.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Source: Live 5
