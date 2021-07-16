1 arrested, 1 hospitalized in West Ashley stabbing

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say a man has been arrested after he stabbed another person in West Ashley Friday afternoon.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old Arthur Blake Jr. who has been charged with first-degree assault and battery.

Around noon, authorities responded to a home on the 3100 block of Sanders Road for a stabbing.

Capt. Roger Antonio said the male victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

