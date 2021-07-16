SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

1 arrested, 1 hospitalized in West Ashley stabbing

.
.(Storyblocks)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say a man has been arrested after he stabbed another person in West Ashley Friday afternoon.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old Arthur Blake Jr. who has been charged with first-degree assault and battery.

Around noon, authorities responded to a home on the 3100 block of Sanders Road for a stabbing.

Capt. Roger Antonio said the male victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews have responded to a fire involving three Mount Pleasant businesses early...
Fire destroys Jean’s Bridal, 2 other Mt. Pleasant businesses
A man was photographed damaging the air conditioning units at Restoration Church and stealing...
Police trying to identify man photographed stealing copper from Hanahan church
An overnight fire on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard destroyed three Mount Pleasant businesses,...
Brides-to-be back to square one after dresses destroyed in overnight fire in Mt. Pleasant
The victim told Charleston County deputies he was driving in the Hollywood area when someone in...
Man shot while driving through Hollywood area, deputies say
The FBI says this man was shown in a video with a child victim in an ongoing sexual...
Tips lead to identity of man in child sexual exploitation case, FBI says

Latest News

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a dump truck overturned after colliding with two...
FIRST ALERT: All lanes closed on Hwy. 78 after crash involving overturned dump truck
The OERT advisory said the fake, 30mg Roxicodone, also known as “blue pills,” look similar to...
Health officials warn fake ‘blue pills’ are causing hundreds of overdoses in SC
Charleston Police confirmed Tuesday night they were conducting a death investigation in the...
Coroner identifies man found shot in West Ashley
A red 2004 Pontiac GTO towed from a Moncks Corner used car dealership was discovered 11 days...
Dealership says car on its lot improperly towed, later found on fire