1 arrested, 1 hospitalized in West Ashley stabbing
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say a man has been arrested after he stabbed another person in West Ashley Friday afternoon.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old Arthur Blake Jr. who has been charged with first-degree assault and battery.
Around noon, authorities responded to a home on the 3100 block of Sanders Road for a stabbing.
Capt. Roger Antonio said the male victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
