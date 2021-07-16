SC Lottery
Police defend withholding details in South Carolina killings

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — State police in South Carolina have told a judge that they don’t need to release more information about the killing of two members of a prominent legal family.

After more than a month of investigation, the State Law Enforcement Division said in court Wednesday they still don’t know what evidence might be important to solve the killings of 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and her 22-year-old son Paul Murdaugh.

State agents were in court after The Post and Courier sued the agency, saying it was not following the state public records act. The Charleston newspaper says the agency heavily blacked out information in the reports that were released.

