Police respond to West Ashley motorcycle crash

CPD tweeted that they were responding to a motorcycle crash on Glen McConnell Parkway at 12:35...
CPD tweeted that they were responding to a motorcycle crash on Glen McConnell Parkway at 12:35 a.m. Friday.(AP)
By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash in West Ashley that they say left injuries.

CPD tweeted that they were responding to a motorcycle crash on Glen McConnell Parkway at 12:35 a.m. Friday.

Officers said northbound lanes of Glen McConnell were closed between Bairds Cove and Essex Farm.

The accident was a single motorcycle accident and CPD said there were injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

