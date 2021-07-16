Police respond to West Ashley motorcycle crash
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash in West Ashley that they say left injuries.
CPD tweeted that they were responding to a motorcycle crash on Glen McConnell Parkway at 12:35 a.m. Friday.
Officers said northbound lanes of Glen McConnell were closed between Bairds Cove and Essex Farm.
The accident was a single motorcycle accident and CPD said there were injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
