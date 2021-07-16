SC State University hopes debt forgiveness announcement will help boost enrollment

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) – Leaders at South Carolina State University are hoping this week’s student debt forgiveness announcement will help bring more students back to campus this fall and beyond.

On Thursday, the university announced it would be forgiving $9.8 million in student debts using $4 million in CARES Act funding and $5.8 million it received from the American Rescue Plan.

Most of those students, the university said, were continuing students who had not re-enrolled or had dropped out entirely due to debt.

While the debt forgiveness program will not apply to student loans, it will remove one barrier between students and completing their education, whether at South Carolina State or elsewhere, interim president Alex Conyers said.

“The federal money came with some very, very specific guidelines,” he said. “Loans… it was outside of the limit. It was very specific, and so I made the decision to, I adopted the (American) Red Cross model which is doing the most good for the most people, and I decided to look for an avenue that I do could do the most good for the most students.”

Making that decision was taking care of business, Conyers said.

“You’ve got to take care of students, and I could not wait another day because every day that I would have waited would have given students less time to get ready if he or she wants to return August 13,” he said.

Enrollment has been a recurring issue for the historically Black university. Campus officials said it had been rebounding in the years leading up to the pandemic, but COVID-19 erased those gains.

Conyers said enrollment is the lifeline of the university, adding he considers his job to be the “number one recruiter.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.