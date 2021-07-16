SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC State University hopes debt forgiveness announcement will help boost enrollment

The university announced this week it was forgiving nearly $10 million in student debt
On Thursday, the university announced it would be forgiving $9.8 million in student debts using...
On Thursday, the university announced it would be forgiving $9.8 million in student debts using $4 million in CARES Act funding and $5.8 million it received from the American Rescue Plan.(Live 5 News)
By Logan Reigstad
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) – Leaders at South Carolina State University are hoping this week’s student debt forgiveness announcement will help bring more students back to campus this fall and beyond.

On Thursday, the university announced it would be forgiving $9.8 million in student debts using $4 million in CARES Act funding and $5.8 million it received from the American Rescue Plan.

Most of those students, the university said, were continuing students who had not re-enrolled or had dropped out entirely due to debt.

While the debt forgiveness program will not apply to student loans, it will remove one barrier between students and completing their education, whether at South Carolina State or elsewhere, interim president Alex Conyers said.

“The federal money came with some very, very specific guidelines,” he said. “Loans… it was outside of the limit. It was very specific, and so I made the decision to, I adopted the (American) Red Cross model which is doing the most good for the most people, and I decided to look for an avenue that I do could do the most good for the most students.”

Making that decision was taking care of business, Conyers said.

“You’ve got to take care of students, and I could not wait another day because every day that I would have waited would have given students less time to get ready if he or she wants to return August 13,” he said.

Enrollment has been a recurring issue for the historically Black university. Campus officials said it had been rebounding in the years leading up to the pandemic, but COVID-19 erased those gains.

Conyers said enrollment is the lifeline of the university, adding he considers his job to be the “number one recruiter.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews have responded to a fire involving three Mount Pleasant businesses early...
Fire destroys Jean’s Bridal, 2 other Mt. Pleasant businesses
A man was photographed damaging the air conditioning units at Restoration Church and stealing...
Police trying to identify man photographed stealing copper from Hanahan church
An overnight fire on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard destroyed three Mount Pleasant businesses,...
Brides-to-be back to square one after dresses destroyed in overnight fire in Mt. Pleasant
The FBI says this man was shown in a video with a child victim in an ongoing sexual...
Tips lead to identity of man in child sexual exploitation case, FBI says
CCPL will help serve underprivileged children this summer.
Charleston Co. library closes branch following employee’s positive COVID test

Latest News

.
One person arrested, another hospitalized following stabbing in West Ashley
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
Coronavirus cases continue to climb, remaining above 1,000 new cases in North Carolina
The OERT advisory said the fake, 30mg Roxicodone, also known as “blue pills,” look similar to...
Health officials warn fake ‘blue pills’ are causing hundreds of overdoses in SC
Charleston Police confirmed Tuesday night they were conducting a death investigation in the...
Coroner identifies man found shot in West Ashley