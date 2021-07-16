SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Summerville approves pro-business program with incentives

Summerville’s town council has approved a new incentive program that they say will strengthen...
Summerville’s town council has approved a new incentive program that they say will strengthen the economic output of the town.(Live 5)
By Summer Huechtker
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Summerville wants to bring more businesses into town limits and increase commercial activity.

Summerville’s town council has approved a new incentive program that they say will strengthen the economic output of the town.

Summerville Economic Development Director Michael Lisle says the goal of the Summerville Open for Business Program is to bring more high-skilled and high-wage jobs to Summerville.

Lisle says they are targeting corporate and regional headquarters, research and development, and high-tech advanced manufacturing. For example, these companies are in the same category as places like Boeing and Mercedes Benz.

While looking for the big fish, Lisle says they are also looking for businesses that would fill a certain retail need in town.

“Ultimately, we’re successful because not only can we attract new businesses, but our businesses have the support to grow,” Lisle said.

All proposed develops will have to be approved by town council.

Lisle says approved re-development projects could get reimbursed up to 50%.

Summerville officials say new commercial businesses moving in to town, will have to make a minimum investment of $1 million. This could be reimbursed for taxes and fees from 25% to 50% based on how much they invest, Lisle said. A full list of qualifications can be found on the Summerville town website.

Lisle says it’s important to note that the Open for Business Program is a performance-based reimbursement, not a waiver.

“Our ultimate goal in economic development is improving quality of life and creating opportunities for people who live in Summerville, to work in Summerville in these high-skilled, high-wage jobs, is a significant part of helping us achieve that goal,” Lisle said. He believes the program would benefit the whole town in increasing property value, increasing revenue, and tourism.

Town officials are finalizing the applications now and Lisle says he hopes to open them in early August.

Once applications open the town plans to process applications as quickly as possible, Lisle said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews have responded to a fire involving three Mount Pleasant businesses early...
Fire destroys Jean’s Bridal, 2 other Mt. Pleasant businesses
A man was photographed damaging the air conditioning units at Restoration Church and stealing...
Police trying to identify man photographed stealing copper from Hanahan church
An overnight fire on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard destroyed three Mount Pleasant businesses,...
Brides-to-be back to square one after dresses destroyed in overnight fire in Mt. Pleasant
The FBI says this man was shown in a video with a child victim in an ongoing sexual...
Tips lead to identity of man in child sexual exploitation case, FBI says
CCPL will help serve underprivileged children this summer.
Charleston Co. library closes branch following employee’s positive COVID test

Latest News

Organizers say the “Home to Stay” program will be partnering with another non-profit, Origin SC...
Summerville rent, mortgage program kicks off
CPD tweeted that they were responding to a motorcycle crash on Glen McConnell Parkway at 12:35...
Police respond to West Ashley motorcycle crash
James Island Town Hall
James Island town council considering mayor pay raise, six-member council referendum
A man was photographed damaging the air conditioning units at Restoration Church and stealing...
Police trying to identify man photographed stealing copper from Hanahan church