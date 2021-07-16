Summerville approves pro-business program with incentives

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Summerville wants to bring more businesses into town limits and increase commercial activity.

Summerville’s town council has approved a new incentive program that they say will strengthen the economic output of the town.

Summerville Economic Development Director Michael Lisle says the goal of the Summerville Open for Business Program is to bring more high-skilled and high-wage jobs to Summerville.

Lisle says they are targeting corporate and regional headquarters, research and development, and high-tech advanced manufacturing. For example, these companies are in the same category as places like Boeing and Mercedes Benz.

While looking for the big fish, Lisle says they are also looking for businesses that would fill a certain retail need in town.

“Ultimately, we’re successful because not only can we attract new businesses, but our businesses have the support to grow,” Lisle said.

All proposed develops will have to be approved by town council.

Lisle says approved re-development projects could get reimbursed up to 50%.

Summerville officials say new commercial businesses moving in to town, will have to make a minimum investment of $1 million. This could be reimbursed for taxes and fees from 25% to 50% based on how much they invest, Lisle said. A full list of qualifications can be found on the Summerville town website.

Lisle says it’s important to note that the Open for Business Program is a performance-based reimbursement, not a waiver.

“Our ultimate goal in economic development is improving quality of life and creating opportunities for people who live in Summerville, to work in Summerville in these high-skilled, high-wage jobs, is a significant part of helping us achieve that goal,” Lisle said. He believes the program would benefit the whole town in increasing property value, increasing revenue, and tourism.

Town officials are finalizing the applications now and Lisle says he hopes to open them in early August.

Once applications open the town plans to process applications as quickly as possible, Lisle said.

