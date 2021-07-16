Summerville rent, mortgage program kicks off

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Summerville is rolling out a program they say will help residents make rent, mortgage and utility payments.

Organizers say the “Home to Stay” program will be partnering with another non-profit, Origin SC in order to better offer assistance.

Applications open Friday and organizers say people who are approved for the program can get up to six months of assistance. They say this can add up to a maximum of $7,500.

In order to qualify, the applicant must be at or below 80% of the area median income.

A link to the application can be found on the Town of Summerville’s website.

