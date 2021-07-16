SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Summerville rent, mortgage program kicks off

Organizers say the “Home to Stay” program will be partnering with another non-profit, Origin SC...
Organizers say the “Home to Stay” program will be partnering with another non-profit, Origin SC in order to better offer assistance.
By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Summerville is rolling out a program they say will help residents make rent, mortgage and utility payments.

Organizers say the “Home to Stay” program will be partnering with another non-profit, Origin SC in order to better offer assistance.

Applications open Friday and organizers say people who are approved for the program can get up to six months of assistance. They say this can add up to a maximum of $7,500.

In order to qualify, the applicant must be at or below 80% of the area median income.

A link to the application can be found on the Town of Summerville’s website.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews have responded to a fire involving three Mount Pleasant businesses early...
Fire destroys Jean’s Bridal, 2 other Mt. Pleasant businesses
A man was photographed damaging the air conditioning units at Restoration Church and stealing...
Police trying to identify man photographed stealing copper from Hanahan church
An overnight fire on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard destroyed three Mount Pleasant businesses,...
Brides-to-be back to square one after dresses destroyed in overnight fire in Mt. Pleasant
The FBI says this man was shown in a video with a child victim in an ongoing sexual...
Tips lead to identity of man in child sexual exploitation case, FBI says
CCPL will help serve underprivileged children this summer.
Charleston Co. library closes branch following employee’s positive COVID test

Latest News

Summerville’s town council has approved a new incentive program that they say will strengthen...
Summerville approves pro-business program with incentives
CPD tweeted that they were responding to a motorcycle crash on Glen McConnell Parkway at 12:35...
Police respond to West Ashley motorcycle crash
James Island Town Hall
James Island town council considering mayor pay raise, six-member council referendum
A man was photographed damaging the air conditioning units at Restoration Church and stealing...
Police trying to identify man photographed stealing copper from Hanahan church