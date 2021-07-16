Tidelands Health requiring COVID-19 vaccines for all employees

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCSC) - Tidelands Health will mandate COVID-19 vaccination for all employees, employed providers, volunteers, learners and contractors.

The health care provider says the new push for vaccinations is part of their “Safe In Our Care” commitment to protect patients, team members and the community.

Tidelands Health is the second healthcare provider in South Carolina to mandate the vaccine for team members, administrators say. Tidelands officials say they were following the lead of their affiliate, The Medical University of South Carolina.

MUSC implemented the requirement earlier this year.

“The majority of our employee and physician partners, including more than 90 percent of employed physicians, have already received the safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine,” Tidelands Health COO Gayle Resetar said. “It is our responsibility to our patients and to each other to move to a fully vaccinated workforce.”

Tidelands Health says they have distributed over 77,500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and established a dedicated treatment program for COVID-19 long-haulers.

“As we have throughout the pandemic, we remain resolute in our commitment to do what is right and needed to protect our community from this dangerous, highly transmissible virus,” Resetar said.

Tidelands Health team members have until Sept. 7 to comply with the vaccine requirement, but the health care provider says an attestation and declination process has been established for individuals who cannot receive the vaccine for medical or religious reasons.

Individuals who have previously tested positive for COVID-19 may also choose to decline the vaccine, administrators said.

Team members who are not in compliance with the vaccine requirement by the deadline will be terminated, the hospital said.

Tidelands Health joins a growing number of health systems across the country that have mandated COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment.

Tidelands says mandatory vaccination for health care workers is supported by leading health care organizations, including the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America and the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology.

“With more than 336 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the United States, it has been clearly demonstrated the vaccine is safe and highly effective at protecting individuals and reducing transmission of this highly contagious virus,” Tidelands Health Vice President for Medical Affairs said. “The vaccine is our best defense against the COVID-19 virus.”

For the protection and safety of patients, it’s common for health systems to require team member vaccinations. For example, Tidelands says they have required the influenza vaccination as a condition of employment for more than a decade.

“Moving to a fully vaccinated workforce is another example of what we’ve seen throughout this pandemic -- health care professionals doing what is right for the community,” Resetar said. “I’m incredibly proud of the more than 2,500 members of Team Tidelands for their steadfast dedication to the well-being of our patients and region.”

