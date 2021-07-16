SC Lottery
Typical summer weekend ahead!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will keep the weather pattern from changing through weekend. This means more heat, more humidity and a few more storms. The rain chance will increase early next week as a cold front approaches from the west. Showers and storms will become likely on Monday and Tuesday before we return to typical afternoon storms by Wednesday. Highs this weekend will be in the low 90s inland with upper 80s at the beaches. Highs next week will be in the 80s with more clouds and a better chance of rain.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers and Storms Likely. High 88.

