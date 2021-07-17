SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Another victim identified in collapse of Florida condominium

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — Another victim has been identified in the collapse of a 12-story Florida condominium that killed at least 97 people.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said in a news release Saturday that Theresa Velasquez, 36, was a confirmed fatality in the June 24 collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo.

Her body was recovered July 8. She becomes the 95th fatality identified in the collapse. The Miami Herald reported previously that Velasquez was a Los Angeles-based executive for the Live Nation event promotion company.

She had flown into Miami to visit her parents at the Surfside condo, both of whom also died in the collapse.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her
Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested Samantha Nottingham of St....
Woman arrested on fraud, forgery charges involving purchase of $312k worth of trucks
Charleston Police confirmed Tuesday night they were conducting a death investigation in the...
Coroner identifies man found shot in West Ashley
Officials with the First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced on Friday night that...
Two men get life sentences for killing man, dog during Summerville home invasion
The victim told Charleston County deputies he was driving in the Hollywood area when someone in...
Man shot while driving through Hollywood area, deputies say

Latest News

The North Charleston Fire Department says they’ve closed a road in North Charleston while...
Firefighters responding to fire in North Charleston
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
California fire cancels bike ride, prompts evacuations
A regional train sits in the flood waters at the local station in Kordel, Germany, Thursday...
Europe flood death toll tops 160, costly rebuilding ahead
Dozens of law enforcement officers, firefighters and other first responders surprised a...
Community holds ‘Wish Day’ parade for Make-A-Wish Foundation