Charleston Police searching for missing man

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Authorities say 30-year-old Joshua Prescott Peterson was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday near Charleston Center Drive.

He is described as a white male, brown hair, brown eyes, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 180 pounds with arm tattoos.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Charleston Police central detectives at 843-743-7200.

