Charleston Police searching for missing man

The Charleston Police Department says 30-year-old Joshua Peterson was last seen on Wednesday...
The Charleston Police Department says 30-year-old Joshua Peterson was last seen on Wednesday afternoon.(Charleston Police Department)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Authorities say 30-year-old Joshua Prescott Peterson was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday near Charleston Center Drive.

He is described as a white male, brown hair, brown eyes, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 180 pounds with arm tattoos.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Charleston Police central detectives at 843-743-7200.

