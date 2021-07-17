Community holds ‘Wish Day’ parade for Make-A-Wish Foundation

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens of law enforcement officers, firefighters and other first responders surprised a Summerville teenager with a huge parade as part of a Make-a-Wish Foundation ‘Wish Day’ on Saturday.

His wish was to see and interact with first responders and Star Wars characters.

“I will say this is the biggest turnout we’ve ever had,” said Jamie Stover, who is with the Make-a-Wish Foundation. “It really has made a huge difference, in just being able to reveal his wish and just show the support and love the community has for Tommy.”

According to officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, the Make-a-Wish Foundation reached out to them for a few deputies to ride through and surprise 15-year-old Tommy.

“It’s for a kid, and it’s his wish,” said Lt. Rick Carson with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office. “When the Make-a-Wish Foundation Calls, we’re going to be there.”

The sheriff’s office contacted other agencies, and around 18 different agencies across the Lowcountry showed up for the parade in SWAT vans, firetrucks and cruisers, a spectacle that pleased Tommy, his family and the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

“This is a dream come true, truly a dream come true,” Tommy’s mother Heloise Schieber said. “This amount of love from people is unbelievable.”

As part of his Wish Day, Tommy also received a golf cart.

