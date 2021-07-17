Fire officials respond to water issue on Dewees Island

DEWEES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says they’re responding to a water issue on Dewees Island.

As of 9:27 a.m. Saturday, fire officials say they sent one of their Water Tenders and a firefighter to the island via barge.

They say they’re working to assist with fire protection as needed.

