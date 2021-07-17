SC Lottery
Fire officials respond to water issue on Dewees Island

The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says they're responding to a water issue on Dewees...
The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says they’re responding to a water issue on Dewees Island.(Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District)
By Chloe Rafferty
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DEWEES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says they’re responding to a water issue on Dewees Island.

As of 9:27 a.m. Saturday, fire officials say they sent one of their Water Tenders and a firefighter to the island via barge.

They say they’re working to assist with fire protection as needed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

