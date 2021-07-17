Firefighters responding to fire in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says they’ve closed a road in North Charleston while responding to a fire.

As of 11:45 a.m. Saturday, fire officials say the 2000 block of Meeting Street Road is closed for firefighting operations.

That’s between Tuxbury Lane and Pittsburgh Avenue.

They say everyone should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

