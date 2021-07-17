SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Firefighters responding to fire in North Charleston

The North Charleston Fire Department says they’ve closed a road in North Charleston while...
The North Charleston Fire Department says they’ve closed a road in North Charleston while responding to a fire.(North Charleston Fire Department)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says they’ve closed a road in North Charleston while responding to a fire.

As of 11:45 a.m. Saturday, fire officials say the 2000 block of Meeting Street Road is closed for firefighting operations.

That’s between Tuxbury Lane and Pittsburgh Avenue.

They say everyone should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her
Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested Samantha Nottingham of St....
Woman arrested on fraud, forgery charges involving purchase of $312k worth of trucks
Charleston Police confirmed Tuesday night they were conducting a death investigation in the...
Coroner identifies man found shot in West Ashley
Officials with the First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced on Friday night that...
Two men get life sentences for killing man, dog during Summerville home invasion
The victim told Charleston County deputies he was driving in the Hollywood area when someone in...
Man shot while driving through Hollywood area, deputies say

Latest News

The Charleston Police Department says one person is dead after a bicyclist was hit by a car in...
One dead in crash between car, bicyclist
The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman last seen...
Police asking for public’s help in search of missing woman
The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says they’re responding to a water issue on Dewees...
Fire officials respond to water issue on Dewees Island
Officials with the St. John’s Fire District say one person was taken to the hospital after a...
Officials investigating early-morning house fire on Wadmalaw Island