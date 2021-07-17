Officials investigating early-morning house fire on Wadmalaw Island

WADMALAW ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the St. John’s Fire District say one person was taken to the hospital after a house fire on Wadmalaw Island.

Fire officials say they responded to a house fire at about 4:08 a.m. Saturday on the 5500 block of Katy Hill Road.

That’s up the road from Maybank Highway and the Wadmalaw Island Post Office.

When firefighters arrived, they say fire was venting from the front porch of a single family home.

One resident was taken to a local hospital with burn injuries, according to fire officials.

The St. John’s Fire District says their Fire Marshal Division is investigating the fire.

They say the Charleston Fire Department, James Island Fire Department, Charleston County EMS, and the Charleston County Sheriffs Office also responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

