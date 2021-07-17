One dead in crash between car, bicyclist

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says one person is dead after a bicyclist was hit by a car in West Ashley Friday night.

Police say a Honda Accord sedan was heading north on Savannah Highway at the Ashley River Bridge around 11:50 p.m. when it hit an adult bicyclist in the lane of travel.

The bicyclist died at the scene, according to police.

Investigators say they were at the scene for several hours collecting evidence.

They say the crash remains under investigation by the Charleston Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office is expected to release the name of the person who died.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department say this is the tenth traffic fatality they’re investigating in 2021.

They say it’s a tragic reminder for drivers and pedestrians to share the responsibility of being alert and aware of their surroundings, and for all pedestrians and bicyclists to utilize safe and legal practice when traveling the roadways.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

