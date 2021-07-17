Police asking for public’s help in search of missing woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman last seen Thursday.

Police say 20-year-old Sicely Raine Ward was last seen by a family member at 308 Shortleaf Drive at around 1 p.m. Thursday.

They say she may be in the area of 99 West Edge Street in Charleston.

That’s off of Fishburne Street and Lockwood Drive near the Joseph P Riley Jr Park.

Officers say Ward has brown hair and brown eyes, and stands about 5 feet and 4 inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call the on duty CPD Central Detectives at 843-743-7200.

