Police chase ends in crash, two people detained

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people have been detained after a police chase through parts of West Ashley ended in a crash near the Citadel Mall, according to the Charleston Police Department.

The chase started Saturday evening at 6:41 p.m. after officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle on Ashley Hall Road.

Charleston Police officials said the chase ended when the driver crashed on Orleans Road a short time later.

Police said two people have been detained.

Charleston Police Department Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says multiple vehicles were involved in the collision and multiple people were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

HAPPENING NOW: @CharlestonPD, St. Andrews FD and a state trooper on scene of a crash on Orleans Road just north of Sam Rittenberg Blvd. At least 3 vehicles with visible damage. This is not far from Citadel Mall. Working to learn more. @Live5News #chsnews #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/3OlLmO0RWt — Logan Reigstad (@loganreigstad) July 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.