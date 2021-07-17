SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police chase ends in crash, two people detained

Two people have been detained after a police chase through parts of West Ashley ended in a...
Two people have been detained after a police chase through parts of West Ashley ended in a crash near the Citadel Mall, according to the Charleston Police Department.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people have been detained after a police chase through parts of West Ashley ended in a crash near the Citadel Mall, according to the Charleston Police Department.

The chase started Saturday evening at 6:41 p.m. after officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle on Ashley Hall Road.

Charleston Police officials said the chase ended when the driver crashed on Orleans Road a short time later.

Police said two people have been detained.

Charleston Police Department Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says multiple vehicles were involved in the collision and multiple people were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her
Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested Samantha Nottingham of St....
Woman arrested on fraud, forgery charges involving purchase of $312k worth of trucks
Officials with the First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced on Friday night that...
Two men get life sentences for killing man, dog during Summerville home invasion
Charleston Police confirmed Tuesday night they were conducting a death investigation in the...
Coroner identifies man found shot in West Ashley
.
1 arrested, 1 hospitalized in West Ashley stabbing

Latest News

Dozens of law enforcement officers, firefighters and other first responders surprised a...
Community holds ‘Wish Day’ parade for Make-A-Wish Foundation
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: U.S. Geological Survey confirms earthquake near Ladson
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SCDOT outlines process for drivers with damage due to I-26 construction to file claim
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: One dead in crash between car, bicyclist