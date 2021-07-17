SC Lottery
Police seeking information in collision involving motorcycle in West Ashley

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities with the Charleston Police Department are looking for possible witnesses in a crash involving a motorcycle in West Ashley.

On Thursday around 11:30 p.m., police officers responded to a collision on Glenn McConnell Parkway near Essex Farms Drive.

Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said investigators are asking for assistance in the investigation and are seeking out possible witnesses of the collision.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Investigator Reeves at the Traffic Division at (843) 965-4084 or (843) 834-9894 if you witnessed the collision or events leading up to it.

On Thursday around 11:30 p.m., police officers responded to a collision on Glenn McConnell Parkway near Essex Farms Drive.

