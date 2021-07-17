Project Cool Breeze to give out A/C units, fans to seniors

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - An organization founded to help provide fans and air conditioning to seniors will hold a distribution Saturday in West Ashley.

Project Cool Breeze will meet with seniors by appointment only at the West Ashley Lowe’s on Thursday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

All participants are required to wear a face mask and bring a valid ID.

Organizers say the distribution is for pre-approved recipients who have already reached out to Project Cool Breeze and have qualified.

For more information on the application process, you can call the group’s hotline at 843-371-1705.

The group held its first distribution on June 26 and gave out 100 air conditioning units.

