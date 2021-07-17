SC zoo to renovate aquarium and reptile building for a year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina zoo is closing its aquarium and reptile building starting next month for about a yearlong renovation project.

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia plans to change the building into a center for reptiles and animals who live in water.

They want to emphasize conservation efforts the zoo does behind the scenes. One project involves saving coral reefs in Florida being destroyed by an unknown disease.

The new building will be named for the Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Foundation. The couple’s foundation has supported a number of projects around Columbia, including at the Saluda Riverwalk and the Columbia Museum of Art.

