SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC zoo to renovate aquarium and reptile building for a year

A South Carolina zoo is closing its aquarium and reptile building starting next month for about...
A South Carolina zoo is closing its aquarium and reptile building starting next month for about a yearlong renovation project.(WIS TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina zoo is closing its aquarium and reptile building starting next month for about a yearlong renovation project.

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia plans to change the building into a center for reptiles and animals who live in water.

They want to emphasize conservation efforts the zoo does behind the scenes. One project involves saving coral reefs in Florida being destroyed by an unknown disease.

The new building will be named for the Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Foundation. The couple’s foundation has supported a number of projects around Columbia, including at the Saluda Riverwalk and the Columbia Museum of Art.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her
Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested Samantha Nottingham of St....
Woman arrested on fraud, forgery charges involving purchase of $312k worth of trucks
Officials with the First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced on Friday night that...
Two men get life sentences for killing man, dog during Summerville home invasion
Charleston Police confirmed Tuesday night they were conducting a death investigation in the...
Coroner identifies man found shot in West Ashley
.
1 arrested, 1 hospitalized in West Ashley stabbing

Latest News

The Charleston Police Department says 30-year-old Joshua Peterson was last seen on Wednesday...
Charleston Police searching for missing man
The United States Geological Survey says an earthquake occurred on Friday night near Ladson.
U.S. Geological Survey confirms earthquake near Ladson
The North Charleston Fire Department says they’ve closed a road in North Charleston while...
Firefighters respond to fire in North Charleston
Dozens of law enforcement officers, firefighters and other first responders surprised a...
Community holds ‘Wish Day’ parade for Make-A-Wish Foundation