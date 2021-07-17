SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SCDOT outlines process for drivers with damage due to I-26 construction to file claim

The South Carolina Department of Public Transportation says drivers who may have had damage to...
The South Carolina Department of Public Transportation says drivers who may have had damage to their vehicles in a construction zone near Summerville can contact them to learn how to file a claim.(Live 5)
By Logan Reigstad
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Public Transportation says drivers who may have had damage to their vehicles in a construction zone near Summerville can contact them to learn how to file a claim.

Drivers can call SCDOT toll-free at 855-467-2368 for more details about the claims process. Spokesperson Brittany Harriot said a contractor will take callers’ information and have them fill out a form.

Crews are in the process of resurfacing an 11-mile stretch of Interstate 26 in the Summerville area. Harriot said the old asphalt breaking down is causing problems for drivers.

The first phase of the project has been completed. SCDOT is now waiting on a contractor to start the next phase.

Work is scheduled to be completed by the fall.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her
Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested Samantha Nottingham of St....
Woman arrested on fraud, forgery charges involving purchase of $312k worth of trucks
Charleston Police confirmed Tuesday night they were conducting a death investigation in the...
Coroner identifies man found shot in West Ashley
Officials with the First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced on Friday night that...
Two men get life sentences for killing man, dog during Summerville home invasion
The victim told Charleston County deputies he was driving in the Hollywood area when someone in...
Man shot while driving through Hollywood area, deputies say

Latest News

Highway 78 in Ridgeville has been reopened following a crash that had earlier blocked all lanes...
Highway 78 reopened after crash involving overturned dump truck
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Crash closes both sides of Highway 78 in Ridgeville
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police respond to West Ashley motorcycle crash
CPD tweeted that they were responding to a motorcycle crash on Glen McConnell Parkway at 12:35...
Police respond to West Ashley motorcycle crash