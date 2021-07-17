Two men get life sentences for killing man, dog during Summerville home invasion

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men each received a life sentence for a home invasion in Summerville in which a man and a dog were killed.

Officials with the First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced on Friday night that a Dorchester County jury found 23-year-old Elijah Green and 27-year-od Devonte Major, both of Seabrook, guilty of murder, attempted murder, burglary, armed robbery, Ill treatment of animals, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Prosecutors said after a weeklong trial, Green and Major were both sentenced to life in prison for the killing of 47-year-old Joe Brown Weaver of Summerville.

“We’re thankful the jury saw this crime for what it was, a cruel and brutal execution,” said Assistant Solicitor David Osborne.

Two co-defendants, Muanah Fortune and Polo Salazar, were sentenced in May 2021 to 45 years in prison for their roles in the murders.

Investigators said in the early morning hours of Jan. 28, 2019, Fortune and Salazar burglarized a home in the Robynwyn neighborhood of Summerville. During the home invasion, two men and a dog were shot.

Prosecutors said Weaver was pronounced dead at Trident Medical Center after being shot in the chest multiple times.

A report by the solicitor’s office states that the suspects were spotted by Summerville Police Department patrol officers as they fled the scene in a Honda CRV.

“The men led law enforcement on a pursuit through multiple counties, throwing evidence of their crimes from the windows of the CRV as they fled,” the solicitor’s office said. “They were eventually detained in Colleton County.”

