SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Two men get life sentences for killing man, dog during Summerville home invasion

Officials with the First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced on Friday night that...
Officials with the First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced on Friday night that 23-year-old Elijah Green and 27-year-od Devonte Major received the life sentences after they were found guilty of murder in the 2019 home invasion.(First Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office)
By Ray Rivera
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men each received a life sentence for a home invasion in Summerville in which a man and a dog were killed.

Officials with the First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced on Friday night that a Dorchester County jury found 23-year-old Elijah Green and 27-year-od Devonte Major, both of Seabrook, guilty of murder, attempted murder, burglary, armed robbery, Ill treatment of animals, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Prosecutors said after a weeklong trial, Green and Major were both sentenced to life in prison for the killing of 47-year-old Joe Brown Weaver of Summerville.

“We’re thankful the jury saw this crime for what it was, a cruel and brutal execution,” said Assistant Solicitor David Osborne.

Two co-defendants, Muanah Fortune and Polo Salazar, were sentenced in May 2021 to 45 years in prison for their roles in the murders.

Investigators said in the early morning hours of Jan. 28, 2019, Fortune and Salazar burglarized a home in the Robynwyn neighborhood of Summerville. During the home invasion, two men and a dog were shot.

Prosecutors said Weaver was pronounced dead at Trident Medical Center after being shot in the chest multiple times.

A report by the solicitor’s office states that the suspects were spotted by Summerville Police Department patrol officers as they fled the scene in a Honda CRV.

“The men led law enforcement on a pursuit through multiple counties, throwing evidence of their crimes from the windows of the CRV as they fled,” the solicitor’s office said. “They were eventually detained in Colleton County.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews have responded to a fire involving three Mount Pleasant businesses early...
Fire destroys Jean’s Bridal, 2 other Mt. Pleasant businesses
A man was photographed damaging the air conditioning units at Restoration Church and stealing...
Police trying to identify man photographed stealing copper from Hanahan church
An overnight fire on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard destroyed three Mount Pleasant businesses,...
Brides-to-be back to square one after dresses destroyed in overnight fire in Mt. Pleasant
Charleston Police confirmed Tuesday night they were conducting a death investigation in the...
Coroner identifies man found shot in West Ashley
The victim told Charleston County deputies he was driving in the Hollywood area when someone in...
Man shot while driving through Hollywood area, deputies say

Latest News

.
MUSC violence intervention program starts seeing patients
Police seeking information in collision involving motorcycle in West Ashley
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dealership says car on its lot improperly towed, later found on fire
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Summerville approves pro-business program with incentives