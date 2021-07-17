U.S. Geological Survey confirms earthquake near Ladson

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Geological Survey says an earthquake occurred on Friday night near Ladson.

According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, the 2.0 magnitude earthquake happened around 11:17 p.m.

The geological society’s website lists the exact location as latitude 32.937 north and longitude 80.148 west at a depth of four kilometers.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.