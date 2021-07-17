SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Woman arrested on fraud, forgery charges involving purchase of $312k worth of trucks

Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested Samantha Nottingham of St....
Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested Samantha Nottingham of St. Helena Island who surrendered to deputies on Thursday.(BCSO)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a woman on fraud and forgery charges involving the purchase of $312,000 worth of trucks.

Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested Samantha Nottingham of St. Helena Island who surrendered to deputies on Thursday.

A report states that over the past several months the sheriff’s office has been looking into reports of suspicious financial dealings involving Nottingham under the business name “The Eastern Westerner, LLC.”

“After interviewing numerous witnesses and reviewing financial documents, investigators learned that between December 2020 and January 2021 Nottingham fraudulently purchased three pickup trucks at Vaden of Beaufort,” BCSO officials said.

Vaden estimated the total value of the trucks at approximately $312,000.

On July 8, investigators said they met with a Beaufort County magistrate and obtained warrants for Nottingham’s arrest for three counts of financial identity fraud and three counts of forgery in connection with the truck purchases.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Thursday after being made aware of the active arrest warrants, Nottingham met with deputies in Beaufort and turned herself in.

Nottingham was transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center where she remains incarcerated on $100,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office said investigators are continuing to look into reports of other possible fraudulent activities involving Nottingham who has also used the last names Jordan, Matos and Swidrak.

“Anyone who has information is asked to contact Sergeant David Tafoya at 843-255-3430 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward,” BCSO officials said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews have responded to a fire involving three Mount Pleasant businesses early...
Fire destroys Jean’s Bridal, 2 other Mt. Pleasant businesses
A man was photographed damaging the air conditioning units at Restoration Church and stealing...
Police trying to identify man photographed stealing copper from Hanahan church
An overnight fire on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard destroyed three Mount Pleasant businesses,...
Brides-to-be back to square one after dresses destroyed in overnight fire in Mt. Pleasant
Charleston Police confirmed Tuesday night they were conducting a death investigation in the...
Coroner identifies man found shot in West Ashley
The victim told Charleston County deputies he was driving in the Hollywood area when someone in...
Man shot while driving through Hollywood area, deputies say

Latest News

Police seeking information in collision involving motorcycle in West Ashley
More law enforcement officers in South Carolina are leaving the force because of low morale,...
Amid falling morale, a third of new law enforcement academy grads left the job in 2020
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Amid falling morale, a third of new law enforcement academy grads left the job in 2020
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dealership says car on its lot improperly towed, later found on fire