Woman arrested on fraud, forgery charges involving purchase of $312k worth of trucks

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a woman on fraud and forgery charges involving the purchase of $312,000 worth of trucks.

Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested Samantha Nottingham of St. Helena Island who surrendered to deputies on Thursday.

A report states that over the past several months the sheriff’s office has been looking into reports of suspicious financial dealings involving Nottingham under the business name “The Eastern Westerner, LLC.”

“After interviewing numerous witnesses and reviewing financial documents, investigators learned that between December 2020 and January 2021 Nottingham fraudulently purchased three pickup trucks at Vaden of Beaufort,” BCSO officials said.

Vaden estimated the total value of the trucks at approximately $312,000.

On July 8, investigators said they met with a Beaufort County magistrate and obtained warrants for Nottingham’s arrest for three counts of financial identity fraud and three counts of forgery in connection with the truck purchases.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Thursday after being made aware of the active arrest warrants, Nottingham met with deputies in Beaufort and turned herself in.

Nottingham was transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center where she remains incarcerated on $100,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office said investigators are continuing to look into reports of other possible fraudulent activities involving Nottingham who has also used the last names Jordan, Matos and Swidrak.

“Anyone who has information is asked to contact Sergeant David Tafoya at 843-255-3430 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward,” BCSO officials said.

