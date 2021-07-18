Coroner identifies victim in deadly crash between car, bicyclist

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 23-year-old Texas man who died on Friday after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle.

Chad Johnson died on scene due to injuries sustained when a vehicle struck him while he was riding his bicycle on Ashley River Bridge on Savannah Highway, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Police say a Honda Accord sedan was heading north on Savannah Highway at the Ashley River Bridge around 11:50 p.m. when it hit an adult bicyclist in the lane of travel.

Investigators say they were at the scene for several hours collecting evidence.

They say the crash remains under investigation by the Charleston Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.