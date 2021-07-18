Crews on scene of early-morning house fire in Mount Pleasant
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District say crews are on scene of a house fire in Mount Pleasant.
They say crews are responding to a single story home off of Highway 17 across from the Boone Hall Plantation.
Fire officials say flames and smoke are showing from the home.
