Crews on scene of early-morning house fire in Mount Pleasant

Officials with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District say crews are on scene of a house fire...
Officials with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District say crews are on scene of a house fire in Mount Pleasant.(Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District say crews are on scene of a house fire in Mount Pleasant.

They say crews are responding to a single story home off of Highway 17 across from the Boone Hall Plantation.

Fire officials say flames and smoke are showing from the home.

Live 5 News has reached out to fire officials for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

