Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Hollywood

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Saturday night in Hollywood. (Source: AP)(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Saturday night in Hollywood.

At around 9:35 p.m., deputies say received a shots fired call in the area of Salters Hill Road. That’s off of South Carolina Highway 162.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies say they found an unresponsive man inside a home.

They say he had gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

The shooter left the scene before deputies arrived, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say they canvassed the area for witnesses and evidence.

They say they do not have any suspects at this time.

The name of the man who died has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

