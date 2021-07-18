SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dozens treated after chemical leak at Texas water park

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A chemical leak at a Houston-area water park left dozens suffering from minor skin irritation and respiratory issues Saturday, authorities said.

Twenty-nine people were taken to local hospitals following the incident at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office tweeted. Thirty-nine others declined to be taken to a hospital after undergoing decontamination procedures.

KPRC-TV reports that some of those who became sick were children, including a 3-year-old who was hospitalized in stable condition.

The chemicals involved included hypochlorite solution and 35% sulfuric acid, officials said.

“The safety of our guests and team member is always our highest priority and the park was immediately cleared as we try to determine a cause,” Hurricane Harbor Splashtown spokesperson Rosie Shepard said in a statement, according to news outlets. “Out of an abundance of caution, the park has been closed for the day.”

Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident, which they said was contained to one attraction at the park.

“Grateful for the swift action from first responders today at Splashtown,” Houston’s chief elected official, Lina Hidalgo, tweeted. “We’ve issued a closure order to investigate and ensure the park meets all requirements before reopening again.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her
Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested Samantha Nottingham of St....
Woman arrested on fraud, forgery charges involving purchase of $312k worth of trucks
Officials with the First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced on Friday night that...
Two men get life sentences for killing man, dog during Summerville home invasion
Charleston Police confirmed Tuesday night they were conducting a death investigation in the...
Coroner identifies man found shot in West Ashley
.
1 arrested, 1 hospitalized in West Ashley stabbing

Latest News

A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
LA music exec identified as victim of Florida condo collapse
DC Police release video in shooting of six year old girl
$60K reward offered after child killed, 5 others shot in DC
Surveillance video released in shooting of 6-year-old in DC
Police investigate an overnight shooting Saturday, July 17, 2021 in Portland, Ore. Police said...
2 dead, 7 injured in separate shootings in Portland, Oregon