Hot and humid Sunday with hit or miss showers and storms!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will keep the weather pattern from changing today. This means more heat, humidity and a few showers and storms. Highs this afternoon will be in the low 90s inland with upper 80s at the beaches. The rain chance will increase Monday and Tuesday as a cold front stalls near or just south of our area. This will allow scattered showers and storms to develop both days. With more clouds, highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 80s. We return to typical afternoon storms by Wednesday through Friday with highs back in the upper 80s to low 90s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and storms. High 92, Low 73.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. High 87, Low 73.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. High 87, Low 74.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and storms. High 89, Low 74.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Isolated showers and storms. High 92, Low 75.

FRIDAY: Times of sun and clouds. Isolated showers and storms. High 93, Low 74.

