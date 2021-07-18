SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Hot and humid Sunday with hit or miss showers and storms!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Stephanie Sine
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will keep the weather pattern from changing today. This means more heat, humidity and a few showers and storms. Highs this afternoon will be in the low 90s inland with upper 80s at the beaches. The rain chance will increase Monday and Tuesday as a cold front stalls near or just south of our area. This will allow scattered showers and storms to develop both days. With more clouds, highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 80s. We return to typical afternoon storms by Wednesday through Friday with highs back in the upper 80s to low 90s.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and storms. High 92, Low 73.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. High 87, Low 73.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. High 87, Low 74.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and storms. High 89, Low 74.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Isolated showers and storms. High 92, Low 75.

FRIDAY: Times of sun and clouds. Isolated showers and storms. High 93, Low 74.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her
Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested Samantha Nottingham of St....
Woman arrested on fraud, forgery charges involving purchase of $312k worth of trucks
Officials with the First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced on Friday night that...
Two men get life sentences for killing man, dog during Summerville home invasion
The Charleston Police Department says one person is dead after a bicyclist was hit by a car in...
One dead in crash between car, bicyclist
The Charleston Police Department says a woman has been found after being reported missing.
Police: Missing woman found in Charleston

Latest News

VIDEO: Your Sunday morning forecast
VIDEO: Your Sunday morning forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Hot and humid Saturday with a few showers and storms!
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Friday night forecast
VIDEO: Friday evening weather forecast
VIDEO: Friday evening weather forecast