Officers: Three charged after West Ashley police chase ends in crash

The Charleston Police Department says three juveniles have been charged after a police chase on...
The Charleston Police Department says three juveniles have been charged after a police chase on Saturday ended in a crash.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says three juveniles have been charged after a police chase on Saturday ended in a crash.

Charleston Police Spokesperson Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says one juvenile is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, resisting arrest, simple possession of marijuana and possession of a stolen motor vehicle and two other juvenile occupants of the vehicle are charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Authorities say the chase started Saturday evening at 6:41 p.m. after officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle on Ashley Hall Road.

Officers say the chase ended a short time later when the driver crashed on Orleans Road with multiple vehicles involved in the collision and resulting in multiple people being transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

