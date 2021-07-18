Officers: Three charged after West Ashley police chase ends in crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says three juveniles have been charged after a police chase on Saturday ended in a crash.

Charleston Police Spokesperson Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says one juvenile is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, resisting arrest, simple possession of marijuana and possession of a stolen motor vehicle and two other juvenile occupants of the vehicle are charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Authorities say the chase started Saturday evening at 6:41 p.m. after officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle on Ashley Hall Road.

Officers say the chase ended a short time later when the driver crashed on Orleans Road with multiple vehicles involved in the collision and resulting in multiple people being transported to area hospitals for treatment.

