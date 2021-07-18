SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police: Candle thief used bear mace on Florida mall patrons

Police say the suspect could face numerous armed robbery and aggravated battery charges once...
Police say the suspect could face numerous armed robbery and aggravated battery charges once arrested.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida man stole candles from a mall store and sprayed dozens of patrons with bear mace repellent before escaping, police said.

Investigators say the theft happened Saturday afternoon at a Bath and Body Works store in a mall in the Doral suburb west of Miami.

The unidentified suspect entered the store, filled a bag with candles and then started spraying people with mace.

About 35 people were affected, with some taken to a hospital for treatment.

A portion of the mall was evacuated Saturday.

Police say the suspect could face numerous armed robbery and aggravated battery charges once arrested.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her
Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested Samantha Nottingham of St....
Woman arrested on fraud, forgery charges involving purchase of $312k worth of trucks
The Charleston Police Department says a woman has been found after being reported missing.
Police: Missing woman found in Charleston
Officials with the First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced on Friday night that...
Two men get life sentences for killing man, dog during Summerville home invasion
The South Carolina Department of Public Transportation says drivers who may have had damage to...
SCDOT outlines process for drivers with damage due to I-26 construction to file claim

Latest News

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Saturday night in...
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Hollywood
Officials with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department says the right lane of Highway 17 is back...
Family of 6 escapes from early-morning house fire in Mount Pleasant
In the United Kingdom, more than 54,000 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed on Saturday, the...
UK’s Johnson to quarantine after COVID-19 contact
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is providing a grant for a...
DHEC grant to support training program for environmental educators