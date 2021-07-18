RiverDogs host youth baseball clinic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry youth were given the opportunity on Sunday to learn baseball from the professionals.

The clinic, hosted by the Charleston RiverDogs, gave kids the opportunity to be introduced to the fundamentals of the sport.

“We were thrilled when Minor League Baseball announced this initiative to celebrate the game of baseball around the country this weekend,” RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols said. “We hope that this clinic will give children in the Holy City a chance to learn about baseball and experience how much fun it is to be around the game.”

Former player and current RiverDogs Director of Community Outreach Chris Singleton helped lead Sunday’s clinic.

“We want to have fun and teach the game,” Singleton said. “Being a former professional, playing in the minor leagues, I wish I would have been able to do more things like this as a kid, and so if I have the opportunity to give back and do it I definitely want to do so.”

The event was part of the first Minor League Baseball “Major Fun Weekend.” The team says it is only part of their effort to celebrate baseball at all levels this weekend.

