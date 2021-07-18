SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC to kick off speed enforcement campaign

By Chloe Rafferty
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is partnering with four other Southeastern states for a speed enforcement campaign.

Officials with SCDPS say the campaign, Operation Southern Shield, is an effort to reduce speed-related deaths and collisions on the roadways.

The campaign is set to begin Monday and will run through Saturday.

Organizers say they plan to run social media ads and billboards for the entire month of July, focusing on speed enforcement.

The ads are expected to bring attention to the deadly consequences of speeding and feature the tagline, “Slow down. Speed kills.”

It comes during the 100 Deadly Days of Summer, the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when traffic fatalities typically increase. 

SCDPS says in 2020, there were more than 10,900 speed-related collisions on South Carolina roadways during the 100 Deadly Days of Summer. They account for more than 30 percent of total collisions during that same period.

They say 551 people have died on South Carolina roads so far in 2021, compared to 523 this time in 2020.

South Carolina is joining Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee in the speed enforcement campaign. They are all part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Region Four.

This is the fifth year that South Carolina is taking part in the multi-state effort.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her
Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested Samantha Nottingham of St....
Woman arrested on fraud, forgery charges involving purchase of $312k worth of trucks
Officials with the First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced on Friday night that...
Two men get life sentences for killing man, dog during Summerville home invasion
The Charleston Police Department says one person is dead after a bicyclist was hit by a car in...
One dead in crash between car, bicyclist
The Charleston Police Department says a woman has been found after being reported missing.
Police: Missing woman found in Charleston

Latest News

Officials with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District say crews are on scene of a house fire...
Crews on scene of early-morning house fire in Mount Pleasant
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SC to kick off speed enforcement campaign
RiverDogs Manhandle GreenJackets 22-0 in Sixth Straight Win
VIDEO: RiverDogs Manhandle GreenJackets 22-0 in Sixth Straight Win
Packed Patriots Point brings the energy for Charleston victory
VIDEO: Battery Score Three in Big Win Over Hartford