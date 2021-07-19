After bicyclists’ death, city updates plans for pedestrian bridge from West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Following the death of a bicyclist at the Ashley River Bridge this past weekend, a city committee received an update on the status of pedestrian bridge to connect West Ashley to downtown Charleston.

A bicyclist, identified by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office as 23-year-old Chad Johnson from Texas, was killed after being struck by a car Saturday night on the Ashley River Bridge.

Charleston Police say the collision is under investigation with no criminal charges filed so far.

“That’s the reason we’re doing this: to have safe passage between the peninsula to West Ashley,” Mayor John Tecklenburg said during the Traffic and Transportation Committee meeting. “Hopefully when this bridge is completed, an incident like that that wouldn’t happen again.”

The committee received a report from Director of Parks Jason Kronsberg. It is currently in the Design Build Support portion in which studies will determine constraints of the project.

Kronsberg said there is a high level of support for the pedestrian bridge. A virtual public meeting collected hundreds of comments, 84 percent of which were positive, Kronsberg said.

He added that primary stakeholders, including the Historic Charleston Foundation and the Preservation Society of Charleston, are in full support of the renderings. He said nearby marinas were “pleasantly surprised and relieved” at the distance of the bridge away from their slips.

Construction on the project is expected to be completed by June of 2025.

