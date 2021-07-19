Charleston Police Department looks to expand mental health team

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is hoping to increase the size of its mental health team by applying for a grant that would allow them to hire a second mental health clinician. That professional would specifically do field interventions.

“We have a mental health clinician already embedded in the department through the department of mental health, but the purpose of that position is to provide short-term services to victims of crimes,” said Chelsea Frances, grants coordinator for CPD. “She currently kind of does everything. . . this would just sort of fill in the gaps.”

The department is applying for a grant that would fund the position for three years through the Connect and Protect: Law Enforcement Behavioral Health Response Program. That’s a Department of Justice grant worth $550,000. The city would be required to match 20% of the program for the first two years, then 40% for the third year.

“I would assume by that they are trying to position municipalities to take on some of the financial responsibility for those goals,” Frances said. “Because of that, we have written into our grant that in the second year, before our budget is due, an evaluation will be done of what the services have provided the city so council can have a discussion on if we should continue funding the position.”

Dedicating more resources to addressing mental health is something Jesse Kalal says is a good thing. Kalal, 24, has been diagnosed with schizoaffective bipolar disorder.

“I have suffered through delusions and delusional states. I have thought the government was after me. When I use to drive around, if I took a right turn and someone else took a right turn, I immediately thought they were following me,” Kalal said. “I have also experienced life as a simulation. In that moment it feel like everything that’s happening isn’t real.”

Before his diagnosis, Kalal joined the U.S. Marines out of high school but says the high-pressure environment triggered his symptoms which eventually led him to being discharged. He has since found help and medication. He now uses his experience to help people better understand what it’s like to have a mental illness.

“Delusions are the big ones that I like to hit because it’s one of those things that people just don’t quite understand. When you’re in that moment your brain is feeding you things that aren’t necessarily true,” Kalal said. “You start building this false reality, and the more you dive into it the bigger that reality becomes so when you hit that moment when it breaks, your world crumbles. Everything you thought you knew is just gone.”

When that happens, Kalal says fear sets in and it’s important that people know how to handle that situation – especially police. He says the most important thing is to be patient and not try to force someone out of a delusion, but rather help them rationalize why the delusion is not real. That’s the kind of training he says mental health professionals bring to a police force.

“I think it just shows growth that people are taking mental health a little more seriously,” Kalal said. “I think it’s very important that they are starting to put a little bit more money and time into mental health.”

Frances says she hopes to the federal government will make the award before the end of the year.

