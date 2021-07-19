SC Lottery
Contract details released on new superintendent for Berkeley County School District

By Carter Coyle
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County School District’s new Superintendent will make a slightly higher base salary than his predecessor.

Deon Jackson was chosen for the job by the BCSD school board back in May. Jackson officially started as superintendent July 1, 2021.

He is not new to BCSD. He was previously the Chief Administrative Officer for Pupil Services. Earlier in his career he was a principal and a classroom teacher, the district said in this announcement.

According to his new employment contract, Jackson will be paid a base salary of $215,000. He’s eligible for a 4% bonus each year which is $8,600. That bonus is based on his performance evaluation executed by the school board.

He’ll get 15 paid vacation days, a $900 monthly car allowance and a $150 monthly phone and internet allowance. The contract is very similar to the previous superintendent pay and perks. Dr. Eddie Ingram announced his retirement back in January.

Ingram’s base salary was $205,000 so Jackson is making $10,000 more. Ingram had a $10,000 relocation allowance.

BCSD says Jackson is currently working on getting his Ph.D. from the University of South Carolina

Charleston County School District’s superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait makes $241,993.

