Conway man found guilty of abusing dog after video circulates, authorities say

Marcell Riggins
Marcell Riggins(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An Horry County man arrested last month for animal cruelty was found guilty of his charge, authorities said.

According to information from the Horry County Police Department, 49-year-old Marcell Riggins, of Conway, was sentenced Monday to an additional five days in jail instead of paying a fine after he was found guilty in front of a magistrate judge.

A previous statement from the Horry County Animal Care Center said the HCPD’s environmental unit became aware of a video circulating in June that appeared to show a dog being abused.

Officials said an investigation began and community member tips led to the arrest of Riggins on a count of ill treatment of animals.

“It was determined the dog was subjected to unnecessary pain and suffering,” a Monday post on the HCPD’s Facebook page stated.

On June 23, at the post-seizure hearing, Riggins surrendered all of his six dogs, according to the HCPD.

At this time, the dogs are not available for rescue adoption, authorities said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

