Cops: Man wanted for attempted murder case arrested after pushing woman through glass window

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston police officials said a man wanted for an attempted murder case was arrested after he pushed a woman through a glass window.

Police officers arrested 41-year-old William Andrew Hipkiss who was originally wanted by police for charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection to a stabbing last month.

He was captured last week when police officers responded to a fight on Fain Street. Witnesses told investigators that Hipkiss was involved in a fight with a woman who he pushed through a glass window. The witnesses followed Hipkiss to a gas station while waiting for officers to respond, according to police, and at that time another man started assaulting Hipkiss inside the business.

North Charleston police officials said video surveillance video confirmed the witnesses’ stories.

Medical personnel told police that Hipkiss suffered multiple broken bones to his face.

Investigation into assault

The investigation started last Wednesday afternoon when police responded to Fain Street for a man and a woman fighting in the parking lot. As officers were responding they were told the two people involved had fled the property and then were involved in a fight at the Circle K on Aviation Avenue.

Responding officers made contact with Hipkiss who told them that he was assaulted by multiple people in which a man pushed him through a glass window.

According to Hipkiss, it all started over a tattoo that a man wanted. Hipkiss said that he could not do the tattoo because he did not have a photo. Hipkiss told investigators that he and his girlfriend then fled the scene and went to Circle K where the man made contact with him again and began assaulting him.

While waiting for EMS, authorities were notified that Hipkiss had warrants out for his arrest on charges of possession of weapon during the commission of a violent crime and attempted murder. Hipkiss was transported to Trident Centre Pointe to get medical attention. A report states medical personnel told police that Hipkiss would need surgery for his injuries due to multiple broken bones in his face.

Original charges

Hipkiss was originally wanted for an incident that happened on the morning of June 14 at a hotel on the 7400 block of Northside Drive where police responded for an assault with a weapon. When officers arrived, they found the victim who was suffering stabbing injuries on his chest, shoulder and arm.

A police report states that a man and woman came in to get a room, and after the woman handed her ID the man jumped over the counter and stabbed the victim.

Authorities said the woman then began screaming and ran out to her vehicle.

A witness said she saw the man run out of the hotel lobby, get in the passenger seat of the vehicle and drop something in the vehicle then run.

