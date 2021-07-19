Dorchester District 2 hosting public input meeting on spending federal funds

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District 2 will host a public input meeting and school board workshop on Monday to get input on how to spend millions in federal funds.

The school district is expected to receive $40.5 million in ESSER III funds which is money coming out of the American Rescue Plan Act.

The goal with the funds is to address student learning loss and other issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

District officials will present the results of a district-wide survey that was sent to the community to get their feedback on how to spend the money. They received nearly 2,800 responses.

Officials will give a presentation detailing an overview of the money and the restrictions about how they can use it.

Additionally, information will be presented about the school re-opening plan for the 2021-22 school year.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at Summerville High School. The meeting will be livestreamed, and more information can be found here.

