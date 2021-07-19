SC Lottery
Emergency crews responding to overturned tractor trailer on Montague Ave. off ramp

Officials with the North Charleston Fire Department say crews are responding to an overturned...
Officials with the North Charleston Fire Department say crews are responding to an overturned tractor trailer on the off ramp to Montague Avenue on I-26.(SCDOT)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the North Charleston Fire Department say crews are responding to an overturned tractor trailer on the off ramp to Montague Avenue on I-26 eastbound.

Pictures and videos from the scene show police have closed the ramp. No injuries have been reported yet but authorities.

