Emergency crews responding to overturned tractor trailer on Montague Ave. off ramp
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the North Charleston Fire Department say crews are responding to an overturned tractor trailer on the off ramp to Montague Avenue on I-26 eastbound.
Pictures and videos from the scene show police have closed the ramp. No injuries have been reported yet but authorities.
